In Narendra Modi's India, it seems as if a new anti-Muslim dog whistle emerges in the political theater every odd month. The aims of India's Hindu extremist agitators are simple: to consolidate the disparate Hindu vote, leveraging animus toward Muslims, and further ostracize the country's 200 million Muslims, effectively erasing them from the public sphere.

The pattern is blatantly obvious.

It began in 2014 with "ghar wapsi," which translates as "homecoming," but serves as a euphemism for a campaign to convert Muslims "back" to Hinduism. Then there came agitation against "love jihad"—the supposed surreptitious use of romantic relationships by Muslim men to convert Hindu women to Islam. This was then followed by the issue of the slaughter of cows, an animal revered as holy by Hindus, but also an affordable protein source for its minority population.

Today, these issues pop up simultaneously, but it is the anti-cow slaughter campaign that is most persistent and violent, leading to the murder of Muslims in the livestock trade by Hindu extremist mobs. Other issues, such as the Islamic call to prayer and Muslim women's divorce rights, have taken center stage in India's frenzied media debate.

On the streets, the anti-Muslim campaign is led by the network of Hindu extremist (Hindutva) groups, including Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On the screens, the digital mob is led by major television networks allied with the BJP.

Muslims are brought on Indian news channels only to be put before a firing line, interrogated by hosts and guests alike. They have become India's official "other."

Muslims make up around fifteen percent of India's population, but judging from the Indian media, it appears that not only are they the only group beset by social maladies, but that the greatest challenge India faces today is that of the "Muslim problem."

A talk show on India's pro-BJP Zee News channel—hosted by a self-identified Muslim funded by Islamophobes—purportedly addresses contentious issues within the Muslim community, but mainly relishes in lampooning Muslim clerics and blaming Muslims for why their community lags behind on most human development indicators.

The BJP, whose activists rape and murder Muslim women during pogroms, are casting themselves as defenders of Muslim women's divorce rights. Yet they are silent about the high rates of wife abandonment among Hindus—i.e. separation without divorce. Prime Minister Modi himself is guilty of having abandoned his wife over fifty years ago.

Similarly, Indian news channels—dominated by upper-caste Hindus—rarely discuss the enduring bigotry embedded within the Hindu caste system.

Dalits, deemed as born "impure," have been made to transport human waste for centuries and face daily indignities from upper-caste Hindus. Each week, it seems, a Dalit has to brave upper-caste intimidation for merely riding a horse, as per tradition, during a wedding ceremony. They are to remain humbled and debased for eternity.