Ed Sheeran's Twitter page reappeared on Tuesday with a spring clean of old tweets after a brief disappearance prompting speculation that the singer had quit the social media platform after mixed reaction to his cameo on TV show Game of Thrones.

Sheeran's Twitter account, which boasts 14 million followers, appeared to have been deactivated on Monday, disappointing many.

However, on Tuesday, it was live again, but many of Sheeran's 30,000 tweets, including recent posts and comments from fans, had been deleted.

A representative for the British singer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Playing a singing soldier in a single scene, Sheeran's unnamed character encountered Arya Stark, one of the central characters, played by Maisie Williams.

His appearance started a torrent of memes and excited comments from fans on Twitter.

But not everyone was pleased to see him.