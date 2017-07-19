WORLD
Australian woman shot in Minneapolis called twice to report an assault
Justine Damond was shot by a police officer as she sought to report a possible sexual assault in her neighbourhood over the weekend. Authorities are now looking for a young man – a possible witness to the fatal shooting.
Justine Damond, seen in this 2015 photograph, was also known as Justine Ruszczyk and was originally from Sydney, She was due to marry her American fiance in August. / TRT World and Agencies
July 19, 2017

Shortly before she was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer, Justine Damond, 40, made two 911 calls to help a nearby woman she thought was possibly being sexually assaulted, according to transcripts released on Wednesday by police.

The death of Australian native Damond from a single gunshot has sparked outrage among family members and the public, and led Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to call it "shocking" and "inexplicable."

In the 911 calls, Damond reported hearing sounds of a woman screaming.

"I can hear someone out the back and I...I'm not sure if she's having sex or being raped," she told the 911 operator on the call at 11:27 pm. "And I think she just yelled out 'help'."

Damond called again at 11:35 pm, and was assured officers were on the way.

Possible witness

The transcripts were released as Minnesota investigators continued to search for a potential witness spotted near the scene of the shooting, hoping he may shed light on the shooting.

Just before Damond, a Sydney native, was shot through a patrol car window by an officer before midnight Saturday, officers spotted an 18-to-25-year-old white male bicycling in the area, according to investigators who interviewed one officer.

As officers provided medical assistance to Damond – shot in the abdomen – the man stopped at the scene and watched, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said late Tuesday.

Officials did not respond Wednesday to requests for further detail.

Without body or dash cams

On the night of the shooting, officers Mohamed Noor and Matthew Harrity were driving through an alley searching for a suspect in the reported assault, the bureau said.

At one point, Harrity told investigators he was startled by a loud sound near the patrol car.

Immediately afterwards, Damond approached the driver's side of the squad car and Noor, who was in the passenger seat, fired his weapon through the open driver's-side window, striking Damond, the agency said.

Agents interviewed Harrity on Tuesday but Noor has declined to be interviewed. Noor's lawyer, Tom Plunkett, did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Harrity's attorney, Fred Bruno, told the Star Tribune on Wednesday "it's certainly reasonable" for the officers to fear they could be the target of a possible ambush. Bruno could not be reached for comment by Reuters.

The bureau said police body cameras were not turned on until after the shooting, which could have shed light on the incident.

The squad car camera was also not turned on. They said the police would determine whether that violated any police policies.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has ruled the shooting a homicide.

A spokeswoman for the office declined to say whether the office still has possession of the body or on funeral plans. Damond's relatives could not be reached for comment.

Justine Damond

Damond, who was also known as Justine Ruszczyk, had taken the name of her fiance, Don Damond, ahead of their wedding. They were due to be married in August.

She owned a meditation and life-coaching company, according to her personal website.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
