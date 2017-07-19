A YPG officer said on Tuesday that it will hand over the bodies of nine FSA fighters to Turkey, following clashes with the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA).

Barousek Hasakeh, an officer in the US-backed Syrian Defence Force (SDF), says nine were killed in clashes on Monday in Ain Daqna, a small village on the front lines between the rival forces, both of which are also battling Daesh.

Hasakeh did not identify the nationalities of the fighters.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the handover was arranged by Russia. The Russian military maintains a handful of posts in northern Syria.

Hasakeh said clashes with the Syrian opposition forces died down on Tuesday, but shelling continued throughout the day.

The YPG are a key component of the US-backed SDF, but are considered by Turkey to be the Syrian branch of PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organisation by the US, EU and Turkey.