WORLD
3 MIN READ
Saudi-led air strikes kill at least 20 people in Yemen
The victims of the bombing, which hit Al Atera village in Taiz province, were internally displaced people and are believed to be from the same family, the UN says.
Saudi-led air strikes kill at least 20 people in Yemen
Officials say the people were struck while they were fleeing. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 19, 2017

An air strike by the Saudi-led coalition battling Yemeni rebels struck a vehicle packed with fleeing people on Tuesday, killing at least 20, Yemeni security officials and officials from the armed Houthi movement said on Wednesday.

The UN said that the victims of the bombing, which hit Al Atera village in Taiz province where fighting between Yemen's two warring sides has intensified, were internally displaced people (or IDPs).

Yemen's human rights minister, Mohammed Askar, called for a government investigation into what he described as an "unfortunate incident" while Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdul-Salam condemned it as a "monstrous crime."

Shabia Mantoo, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) spokesperson in Yemen, said that most of those killed were believed to be from the same family.

Earlier Yemen's security officials said that the people were struck while they were fleeing.

International rights groups have accused the coalition of bombing civilian gatherings, markets, hospitals, and residential areas across Yemen since the beginning of its campaign against Houthi rebels in 2015.

UN flight to Sanaa barred

Separately, the United Nations officials said that the coalition barred a UN flight to Yemen's capital, Sanaa, which is controlled by the Houthis.

RECOMMENDED

The plane was going to bring aid workers and reporters from Djibouti. The coalition shut down Sanaa's international airport a year ago.

"The coalition claimed that the security of the journalists could not be guaranteed in rebel-controlled areas and advised the three journalists to travel on commercial flights," said Ahmed Ben Lassoued, a spokesman for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Yemen.

"It's unfortunate and partially explains why Yemen, which is one of the world's largest humanitarian crises, is not getting enough attention in international media - Ahmed Ben Lassoued, UN official

Deadlocked war and cholera

The war has been mired in a stalemate for most of the last two years, with more than 10,000 people killed and three million displaced.

The fighting has pushed the Arab world's poorest country to the brink of famine, and a cholera outbreak in recent months has killed more than 1,700 people.

With over 332,000 people infected, the disease could spread during the annual Haj pilgrimage to Mecca, WHO has warned.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'