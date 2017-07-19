POLITICS
Nairo Quintana revives cycling passion in Colombia
One of the top contenders in this year's Tour de France, Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana, has given inspiration to cycling enthusiasts in his home country.
Movistar rider Nairo Quintana of Colombia starts the stage in the 104th Tour de France cycling race on July 1, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
July 19, 2017

In the European racing circuit, Colombian cyclists are among some of the world's best.

The capital city of Bogota is known as the birthplace of a substantial number of cycling talents.

Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana, one of the top contenders of this year's Tour de France, is one of them.

Quintana grew up cycling on the steep hills of the mountainous region.

He has now become an inspiration to thousands of Colombians who climb the dizzying mountains and pedal through its valleys every day.

Dimitri O'Donnell reports fromBogota, Colombia for TRT World.

SOURCE:TRT World
