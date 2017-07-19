WORLD
Mosul in Pictures: How a city was destroyed by those fighting over it
The US-backed Iraqi army battle against Daesh has wrecked the nation's once-thriving city.
A displaced woman sits near the ruined Grand al Nuri Mosque in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq, July 1, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 19, 2017

After nine months of intense fighting, Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al Abadi declared that Daesh's three-year occupation of Mosul had come to end last week.

But this victory verged on the pyrrhic. Much of the nation's second-largest city has now been destroyed.

Here's how the fight between Iraqi-allied forces and Daesh destroyed roads, streets and homes, and affected the lives of hundreds of thousands of people:

Mahmoud Salem Ismail, a resident of east Mosul prays at his house. He first found the body of his nephew. Then as rescue workers pulled more and more bodies out of the pile of concrete that was once his sister's home in western Mosul, it became too much for him. He collapsed next to the body bags on the ground, having lost 14 relatives in an air strike that killed more than 100 people. He said the victims crowded into the building because it had a cellar and that was seen as the safest place. ( AP)

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
