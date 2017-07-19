At least 30 civilians were killed Wednesday in separate bombing raids by the US-led coalition and pro-regime warplanes on militant-held territory in Syria, a war monitor said.

Raqqa

At least fifteen of the victims died in coalition air strikes on a village near Daesh's stronghold of Raqqa in northern Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

"The strikes this morning hit the village of Zur Shammar, about 30 kilometres (20 miles) from Raqqa on the southern banks of the Euphrates River," said Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman.

"The victims included three children and four women," he added.

The US-led coalition is providing air support to Arab and Kurdish fighters battling to oust Daesh from Raqqa and the wider province.