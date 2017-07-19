This year's US Open will become the first tennis tournament to top $50 million in prize money following a nine percent increase in the total purse, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said on Tuesday.

Winners of the men's and women's singles titles will each earn $3.7 million, while runners-up will pocket $1.825 million from the $50.4 million total pot.

The men's and women's doubles champion teams will each earn $675,000, also the highest in US Open history.

The qualifying tournament for the season's final grand slam will offer more than $2.9 million in prize money, a 49.2 percent increase from 2016.