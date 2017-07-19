WORLD
Trump had "brief conversation" with Putin says White House
The White House on Tuesday denied reports that President Donald Trump had a second meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G20 summit in Germany.
US President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 19, 2017

Trump allegedly had an hour long second meeting with his Russian counterpart, according to media reports, citing Ian Bremmer, the president of political risk consultancy Eurasia Group.

The White House said the two leaders spoke to each other, but described it as "a brief conversation at the end of a dinner not a meeting."

"There was no 'second meeting' between President Trump and President Putin, just a brief conversation at the end of a dinner. The insinuation that the White House has tried to 'hide' a second meeting is false, malicious and absurd," the official said.

In a tweet late on Tuesday, Trump said, "Fake News story of secret dinner with Putin is "sick." All G 20 leaders, and spouses, were invited by the Chancellor of Germany. Press knew!"

The reports could raise renewed concern as Congress and a special counsel investigate allegations by US intelligence agencies that Russia interfered to help Trump, a Republican, win the presidency.

Trump says there was no collusion and Russia denies interference in the election.

Bremmer said Trump got up from his seat halfway through dinner and spent about an hour talking "privately and animatedly" with Putin, "joined only by Putin's own translator."

The lack of a US translator raised eyebrows among other leaders at the dinner, said Bremmer, who called it a "breach of national security protocol."

The White House official said the leaders and their spouses were only permitted to have one translator attend the dinner.

Trump sat next to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife. His translator spoke Japanese.

"When President Trump spoke to President Putin, the two leaders used the Russian translator, since the American translator did not speak Russian," the official said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
