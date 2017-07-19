POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Japan's swimming robot to study damage at Fukushima
Japan has developed a swimming robot that began an underwater probe inside one of Fukushima's tsunami-destroyed nuclear reactors to look for traces of melted fuel.
Japan's swimming robot to study damage at Fukushima
Toshiba and a research team have developed a swimming robot which is investigating Fukushima‘s destroyed reactors. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 19, 2017

Japan hopes to clean up the damaged reactors which are contaminated with high levels of radiation in Fukushima with the help of a swimming robot.

The underwater robot named The Little Sunfish, has captured images and other data inside Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear plant on its first day of work.

The robot is on a mission to study damage and find fuel that experts say has melted and mostly fallen to the bottom of a chamber and has been submerged by highly radioactive water.

RECOMMENDED

Plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Co said on Wednesday that the robot entered the primary containment vessel of the Unit 3 reactor at Fukushima, which was destroyed by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Remote-controlled robots are key to the decades-long decommissioning of the plant, but super-high radiation and structural damage have hampered earlier probes at two other Fukushima reactors.

Tohoku earthquake and the tsunami afterwards devastated Japan's coastline in 2011, killing more than 18,000 people.

It also hit the Japanese nuclear power plant in Fukushima, which resulted in the largest nuclear accident since Chernobyl.

SOURCE:AP, TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'