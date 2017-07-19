Venezuela's government defiantly brushed aside US President Donald Trump's threat of economic sanctions on Tuesday by saying it will go ahead with the election of a controversial body to rewrite the country's constitution.

"Nothing and nobody can stop it. The constituent assembly is happening," Foreign Minister Samuel Moncada told a news conference.

"The Venezuelan people are free and will respond united to the insolent threat made by a xenophobic and racist empire."

The sharp words came a day after Trump warned of "strong and swift economic actions" against Venezuela if the July 30 election of the constituent assembly was held.

He did not specify what form those "actions" could take.

But Maduro showed he was taking the message seriously, convening officials for a defence meeting, "to respond to the imperial menace," he wrote on Twitter.

Venezuela, which is almost entirely reliant on its oil exports for revenues, ships a third of its crude production to the US.

Economy on the decline

The country is deep in the grip of an economic crisis, with food and medicine scarce and inflation soaring to triple digits.

That has fuelled public anger, feeding into an opposition campaign and deadly protests to force President Nicolas Maduro out through early elections.

Part of the downturn stems from relatively low global prices for oil.

But Venezuela's opposition also blames mismanagement by Maduro, who has stepped up the nationalisation of businesses, employed the military to control food distribution, and imposed currency controls.

Maduro in turn blames an economic "war" against him that he says is fomented by the right-wing opposition with the support of United States.