WORLD
3 MIN READ
SOHR says 38 killed in clashes between opposition groups in idlib
Meanwhile, at least 28 members of the Syrian regime forces and their allied militias were killed on Wednesday in an ambush by opposition fighters in the Eastern Ghouta region near Damascus, according to the Britain-based SOHR monitoring group.
SOHR says 38 killed in clashes between opposition groups in idlib
Syrian opposition fighters carry their homemade 12.7mm sniper rifle in Ain Tarma, in the eastern Ghouta area, an opposition stronghold east of the capital Damascus, on July 20, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 20, 2017

Fighting between two major opposition groups in parts of northwestern Syria's Idlib province has killed at least 38 people including eleven civilians, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

The violence broke out last week between Ahrar al Sham and Al Qaeda-linked Hayat Tahrir al Sham with the reported reasons of power struggle and different ideology. The latter is mainly made up of former Al Nusra Front militants.

Hayat Tahrir al Shami is mainly made up of Syria's former al Qaeda affiliate, known as the Al Nusra Front while the Ahrar al Sham has Free Syria Army's fighters in its ranks.

Opposition ambush kills members of regime forces and their allied militias

Meanwhile, at least 28 members of the Syrian regime forces and their allied militias were killed on Wednesday in an ambush by opposition fighters in the Eastern Ghouta region near Damascus, the SOHR said.

The fighters came under attack by the Army of Islam opposition group as they attempted to advance in the town of Al-Rihan, the Britain-based monitor said.

The Eastern Ghouta region is a major oppsition stronghold near the capital, and it has been the frequent target of regime military operations.

RECOMMENDED

Observatory director Rami Abdel Rahman said opposition fighters opened fire on the regime troops as they entered an area where the fighters had planted mines.

He said the ambush was the deadliest incident for regime forces in Eastern Ghouta since February 2016, when 76 troops were killed in Tal Sawane.

Eastern Ghouta is in one of the four proposed "de-escalation zones" designated in an agreement reached by regime allies Iran and Russia and oppoistion backer Turkey in May.

But the deal has yet to be fully implemented over disagreements on the monitoring mechanism for the safe zones.

In recent weeks, regime warplanes have bombed the Ain Terma area that links Eastern Ghouta to the opposition-held parts of the Damascus neighbourhood of Jobar.

More than 400,000 people have been killed in Syria since its conflict broke out in March 2011 with anti-regime protests.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'