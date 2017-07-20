WORLD
Yemen crisis: Cholera spreads in war-torn country
International health organisations say the outbreak has surpassed 300,000 cases, and that number is growing by 5,000 a day.
A woman helps her son as he lies on a bed at a cholera treatment centre in Sanaa, Yemen on June 6, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 20, 2017

More than two years of war between the Saudi-led coalition and the armed Iran-aligned Houthi group has claimed more than 10,000 lives in Yemen.

The war has wreaked devastation in the country. Fighting rages on in a deadly stalemate.The economy has been bombed into ruins. Hunger is widespread, and a new misery has been added: Yemen is now facing the worst cholera outbreak anywhere in the world with 1,800 casualties.

The outbreak has surpassed 300,000 cases, and that number is growing by 5,000 a day.

TRT World 's Rahul Radhakrishnan has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
