President Donald Trump has decided to halt the CIA's years-long covert programme to arm and train moderate Syrian rebels battling the Assad regime. Russia had long pushed the United States to end the programme.

The phasing out of the secret programme was reported by The Washington Post on Wednesday. Officials told the newspaper that ending the operation reflects Trump's interest in finding ways to work with Russia.

The programme was a key component begun by the Obama administration in 2013 to put pressure on Assad to relinquish power.

But even its political supporters in Washington have questioned its usefulness since Moscow sent forces to Syria two years later.

Russia wants end to anti-regime programme

Russia has long seen the anti-regime programme as an assault on its interests.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders declined to comment on the reported end of the programme and said she did not know if it was discussed during a pair of conversations – including one just revealed on Tuesday – that Trump had with Putin at an international summit earlier this month.