The United Kingdom will lift a five-month ban on large electronic devices being carried as cabin luggage on direct flights from Turkey, Turkish diplomatic sources told Anadolu Agency on Thursday.

A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that Alan Duncan, Britain's minister for Europe and Foreign Minister Boris Johnson both called Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to tell him the ban was being lifted.

The source has not provided an exact date for the lifting of the ban.