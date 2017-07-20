The imam of Al Aqsa Mosque in Occupied East Jerusalem has told TRT World protests will continue at the complex until Israel removes the new security measures imposed.

Metal detectors were installed at the Al Aqsa compound after a shooting on July 14 in which two police officers and three gunmen were killed.

The spiritual leader, Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, was injured on Tuesday by a rubber bullet after praying outside the gates of the compound in protest of the installation of the metal detectors.

The imam had finished leading the night prayer when Israeli police attempted to disperse worshippers by force, leaving many injured, some seriously, according to the Palestine's Red Crescent Society.

Sabri was taken to the Al Maqassid Hospital in eastern Jerusalem.

Mass Friday protests

Jerusalem's top Muslim cleric has called on all of the city's mosques to be closed on Friday to protest new Israeli security measures at the Al Aqsa Mosque.

Grand Mufti Muhammad Hussein told reporters on Wednesday that Palestinian Muslims should all gather outside the gates of the Al Aqsa Mosque for the weekly Friday prayer.

The foundation in charge of running the site, has described the new security measures as a violation of the "status quo," the delicate balance of prayer and visiting rights at the holy site which is also revered by Jews, who call it the Temple Mount.

Al Aqsa Mosque is Islam's third-holiest site after the grand mosque in Mecca and Prophet Muhammad's mosque in Medina.