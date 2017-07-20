Turkey's presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin on Thursday denied accusations that the allies of the US had given the intelligence about the US' military locations in north Syria to the state-run Anadolu news agency.

On Monday, Anadolu Agency had published a map showing 10 military bases, training camps and locations where US military advisers are active in north Syria, which is controlled by the YPG. The map also shows details on the soldiers and their location.

The Pentagon intimated that its ally, Turkey, might have leaked the information.

The US has been supporting the YPG with arms, ammunition, money and training, a move that has angered Turkey.

The YPG is the military wing of the PYD, which is the Syrian affiliate of PKK. The PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and EU – resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015. PKK violence has claimed thousands of lives including those of civilians and security personnel alike since 1984.