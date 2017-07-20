The US decision to abandon the CIA's programme that trains, arms and pays moderate Syrian rebels fighting the Bashar al Assad regime signals a "major concession" to Russia, analysts and officials of the opposition rebel groups warn.

"It's a major concession from the Americans to the Russians. It will have negative effects on the opposition side," Asaad Hanna, a former political officer with the Free Syrian Army (FSA), told TRT World.

"But it's unclear which aspect of the 'train and equip programme' will be halted."

The Washington Postwas first to report the programme's suspension on Wednesday. Both the CIA and White House haven't commented on the decision.

The FSA – an amalgam of several moderate rebel groups – was formed in August 2011 by regime army deserters and soon, under the covert CIA programme launched in 2013 by the Obama administration, thousands of its fighters were trained and armed in two military operation centres, one located in Turkey – called the MOM or (Müşterek Operasyon Merkezi) and another in Jordan called Military Operation Centre (or MOC).

Hanna said it's still unclear if the US is stopping salaries to fighters.

"If that happens, some fighters may want to move to other groups or abandon fighting. Also, some other country may want to get involved and exploit the situation," he said, adding, "FSA must start thinking about other resources and realise who are its real friends."

Critical time

The US decision has come at a critical time in the Syrian conflict that has split the country into several zones since 2011, when the conflict erupted killing around 400,000 people, displacing millions and giving rise to a formidable terrorist group – Daesh.

Currently, the US-led coalition provides air support to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) battling to oust Daesh from Raqqa, its de facto capital in Syria.

US sees in the SDF a ''reliable partner'' against Daesh while the YPG forms SDF's key component.

Turkey which backs FSA and seeks to contain the YPG group in Syria, considers the YPG an extension of the PKK, which is recognised as a terrorist group by Ankara, the US, and EU.

Turkey has repeatedly objected to the US supplying weapons to terror groups on the pretext of an operation to oust Daesh.

In the southeast, Syrian regime forces are backed by their Russian allies who are fighting Daesh in the oil-rich province of Deir Ezzor.

Daesh has targeted all sides in this conflict and has widened the conflict beyond the Syrian borders.

In March this year, Turkey ended an eight-month military operation called Euphrates Shield to clear the Turkey-Syria border from both Daesh and US-backed YPG.

Halting a defunct programme?

A Turkmen commander of FSA who took part in that operation said that the latest US move doesn't necessarily change anything "unless it cuts the support for the groups (within FSA) the US has been supporting separately."