More than 80 percent of India's 21 million disabled people live below the poverty line.

Critics say new rules to simplify and unify the country's tax structure have added an additional burden to life for many of them.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) imposes levies of 5-18 percent on goods used by people with disabilities. Previously such goods were exempt from customs and excise duty with bipartisan support.

The governing BJP introduced the GST in June in a bid to boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi's economic credentials ahead of a planned re-election bid in 2019.