German prosecutors are checking reports that a 16-year-old German teenager under investigation for supporting Daesh was among five women arrested in the Iraqi city of Mosul, media reports said.

Iraq declared victory over Daesh in Mosul on July 10, though clashes continue in parts of the Old City.

The German-language Die Welt newspaper said that the five women had been detained during the military operations in the city, and it identified the German teenager only as Linda W.

Lorenz Haase, chief prosecutor for the state of Saxony, said that officials were investigating whether the 16-year-old was the same teenager who went missing last summer from the small town of Pulsnitz, near the eastern German city of Dresden.

Unclear if the girl is German

An Iraqi official said he believed the teenager arrested was not German but of Slavic origin, possibly Russian.

He said she had been taken to a hospital for burns and was in the custody of Iraqi security services, adding that they would likely hand her over to her country's diplomatic mission and not keep in Iraq.

Haase said that the German teenager had travelled to Turkey about a year ago with the apparent goal of reaching Iraq or Syria. Security officials later lost her trail but, new evidence has now emerged in the case, Haase said.

Die Welt said the girl had converted to Islam shortly before she disappeared and had been in contact with Daesh via Internet chats.

The BfV domestic intelligence agency, which had no immediate comment on Die Welt report, estimates that 930 people have left Germany in recent years to join Daesh in Iraq and Syria. Around 20 percent are women.

Minors account for about 5 percent of the total number, of which half are female.

A French diplomat said the French wife of a suspected Daesh fighter and her four children had been detained in the ruins of Mosul 10 days ago and that France was ready to offer consular services. The husband is still missing.

Another Mosul village recaptured

Iraqi forces on Thursday regained control over Imam Gharbi, a village south of Mosul, from Daesh militants, Iraqi police said.

The action formed part of the next phase of the US-backed government's campaign to drive Daesh from Iraq and dismantle their self-proclaimed caliphate.

Police Colonel Kareem Aboud said that the government forces took full control of Imam Gharbi at dawn where they discovered the bodies of two Iraqi journalists who were killed there shortly after the militants attacked.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared victory over Daesh in Mosul after a nine-month battle, marking the biggest defeat for the group since its lightning sweep through northern Iraq three years ago.

But the militants seized most of Imam Gharbi, on the western bank of the Tigris River about 70 km south of Mosul, in the kind of strike they are now expected to make as Iraqi forces regain control over cities the group captured during its 2014 offensive.