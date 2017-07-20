The Hogwarts universe is set to expand by an additional two new Harry Potter books, released as part of a British exhibition that celebrates the 20th anniversary of the launch of the series.

The library exhibition titled, A History of Magic, featuring the two books will be open from October 2017 to February 2018, British publishing house Bloomsbury announced on Tuesday.

Readers of Harry Potter: A History of Magic – The Book of the Exhibition will be able to explore the curriculum at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Potter's wizardry school, which includes Herbology, Astronomy and Care of Magical Creatures.

Mystical subjects including unicorns, alchemy and ancient witchcraft will be explored in Harry Potter – A Journey Through A History of Magic.