The US Justice Department said on Thursday it had shut down the dark web marketplace AlphaBay, working with international partners to knock offline the site accused of allowing a global trade in drugs, firearms, computer hacking tools and other illicit goods.

Authorities said the law enforcement action was one of the largest ever taken against criminals on the dark web, part of the internet that is accessible only through certain software and typically used anonymously.

TRT World spoke to researcher Riley Walters who explains what the dark web is.

Blow to drug trade?

AlphaBay allowed users to sell and buy opioids, including fentanyl and heroin, contributing to a rising drug epidemic in the United States, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said at a news briefing in Washington DC to announce the action.

"The dark net is not a place to hide," Sessions said.

This is likely one of the most important criminal investigations of the year – taking down the largest dark net marketplace in history.

The move struck a blow to an international drug trade that has increasingly moved online in recent years, though some experts thought its impact would be limited.

"The takedown of AlphaBay is significant, but it's a bit of a whac-a-mole," said Frank Cilluffo, director of the Center for Cyber and Homeland Security at George Washington University.

Criminals, he said, "are going to flock to other places."