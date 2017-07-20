July 20 of this year marks 43 years since the Turkish military intervention on the island of Cyprus.

Turkey maintains that the move was in response to violence against Turkish Cypriots following the Greek Cypriot-led coup.

More than four decades later, the crisis continues, and the island stands divided between Greek and Turkish Cypriots.

The stakeholders: Greek Cypriots, Greece, Turkish Cypriots and Turkey, have been unable to reach a reunification deal for decades.

TRT World 's Olcay Kirac is following the story from Nicosia.

In 1974, violence broke out amid a Greek Cypriot attempt to forcibly unite Cyprus with Greece, then ruled by a right-wing military junta. Turkey sent 40,000 troops under Operation Atilla, to the island's north.

As a result of Greek Cypriot attacks, at least 30,000 Turkish Cypriots were displaced from their villages. Tens of thousands of Greek Cypriots were also displaced.

The Turkish Cypriot population moved north, and the Greek Cypriot population moved south.

Negotiations over Cyprus resumed after a 2004 deal put forward by former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan to reunify the Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot communities.

The plan was rejected in a referendum by the Greek portion of the island, while Turkish Cypriots voted in favour of the plan.

Then in 2004, Cyprus acceded the European Union.

Turkey objected to this accession, as the European Union had made the passing of the referendum a condition for Cyprus's membership.

Failed reunification talks

Representatives from the EU, the Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot leaderships, and the guarantor nations of Turkey, Greece and the UK, had participated in the discussions that began at the end of last month to resolve the dispute.

The UN sought a peace deal to unite Cyprus under a federal umbrella that could also define the future of Europe's relations with Turkey, a key player in the conflict.

Some of the contentious sticking points include resource sharing, ethnic discrimination, and military presence.