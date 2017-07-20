CULTURE
Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington commits suicide at age of 41
Bennington had a history of alcohol and drug abuse. He had spoken openly in the past about his struggles to overcome his demons.
Linkin Park's latest studio album, &quot;One More Light,&quot; was released in May, and the band embarked on a world tour. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 20, 2017

Chester Bennington, the lead singer of rock band Linkin Park, was found dead on Thursday at his southern California home in an apparent suicide, the Los Angeles County Coroner's office said.

Coroner's office spokesman Brian Elias said his office had been notified by law enforcement of the death of Bennington, 41, on Thursday morning. Elias said the death was being handled as an apparent suicide.

Celebrity website TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, said Bennington had hung himself at his Palos Verdes home near Los Angeles.

Representatives of the band did not immediately return calls for comment.

Bennington had a history of alcohol and drug abuse. He had spoken openly in the past about his struggles to overcome his demons when Linkin Park first found success in 2000 with the album "Hybrid Theory." But in 2011 he said he had been sober for six years.

The band's latest studio album, "One More Light," was released in May, and Linkin Park embarked on a world tour.

Bennington's death came a week before the band was due to kick off the US leg of its tour on July 27 in Mansfield, Massachusetts and at the same day his close friend, former Soundgarden and Audioslave singer, Chris Cornell, would have turned 53.

Cornell committed suicide in May this year and Bennington had performed the acoustic version of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" on his funeral.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
