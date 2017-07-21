A nationwide strike against plans to rewrite the constitution shut down much of Venezuela's capital on Thursday before erupting into sporadic violence that left at least two young men dead.

President Nicolas Maduro pledged to forge ahead with reshaping Venezuela's government despite the protests and a US threat to levy economic sanctions if he continued.

A coalition of opposition groups called what it described as a "great march" for Saturday, returning to a strategy of direct confrontation with the government.

This happened after a week of alternative tactics like organising a nationwide protest vote against the constitutional rewrite.

Death toll nearly reached a 100 in the ongoing protests

The chief prosecutor's office said 23-year-old Andres Uzcategui was killed in a protest in the working-class neighbourhood of La Isabelica of the city of Valencia in the central state of Carabobo and 24-year-old Ronney Eloy Tejera Soler was killed in the Los Teques neighbourhood on Caracas' outskirts.

At least nine people were hurt in protests, the prosecutor's office said. It offered no details about the circumstances of the killings.

The slaying drives the death toll over nearly months of protests to at least 95.

Conflicting figures

Maduro said on national television that he'll press ahead with plans to rewrite the nation's constitution and said that hundreds of Venezuela's largest companies are functioning "at 100 percent" despite the strike.

Opposition leaders said Thursday evening that 85 percent of the nation's workers had participated in the strike.

Neither figure could be independently verified.

In neighbourhoods of western Caracas traditionally loyal to the ruling party, some stores were closed but bakeries, fruit stands and other shops were open, and hundreds of people were in the streets, although foot and vehicle traffic were about half of what they would be on a normal weekday.

Opposition to boycott July 30 elections

The 24-hour strike was meant as an expression of national disapproval of Maduro's plan to convene a constitutional assembly that would reshape the Venezuelan system to consolidate the ruling party's power over the few institutions that remain outside its control.

The opposition is boycotting the July 30 election to select members of the assembly.

"Definitively, we need a change," said teacher Katherina Alvarez. "The main objective is for people to see how dissatisfied people are."

Strike halted public transportation