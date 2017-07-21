At least two people were killed and about 460 injured early on Friday when a magnitude 6.7 earthquake shook the popular summer resort holiday destinations of the Dodecanese Islands in Greece and the Aegean coast of Turkey.

Two tourists, a Turkish national and a Swedish national were killed on the Greek island of Kos, Greek authorities said. More than 100 people were also injured. The quake caused injury and damage, the ANA news agency cited the island's mayor as saying.

Across a narrow Aegean Sea waterway in Turkey's Bodrum, nearly 360 people were admitted to hospital, with injuries suffered in their attempts to flee the overnight tremor, which struck at 1:31 am local time (2230 GMT).

TRT World'sOliver Whitfield-Miocic reports.

It was the second quake of a magnitude exceeding 6.0 in the broader region this year, a level that can cause considerable damage.

The epicentre of the quake was approximately 10.3 kilometres (6.4 miles) south of the major Turkish resort of Bodrum, a magnet for holiday makers in the summer, and 16.2 (10 miles) kilometres east of the island of Kos in Greece, the US Geological Survey said.

It had a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2), USGS said.

The European quake agency EMSC said a small tsunami could be caused by the quake, but Turkish broadcasters cited officials saying large waves were more likely.

Turkey evacuates citizens from Kos

The Turkish foreign ministry said its consulate on the Greek island of Rhodes had confirmed the death of the Turkish citizen and was trying to contact the family.

The consulate added that one other Turkish citizen has been seriously injured and taken to Athens.

A ferry has also been sent to evacuate 200 Turkish nationals from Kos back to Bodrum.

CNN Turk broadcaster and other local media said the evacuations had begun.

In the Turkish resort of Bodrum, television pictures showed throngs of worried residents and holidaymakers in the streets.

"The biggest problem at the moment are electricity cuts in certain areas [of the city]," Bodrum mayor Mehmet Kocadon told NTV television.