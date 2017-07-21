Pakistan's Supreme Court on Friday finished hearing arguments on Panama case into the family wealth of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and will begin deliberating whether to disqualify the premier.

The court is expected to make a decision in a week or two, with analysts split on whether it will dismiss Sharif outright or recommend a fresh investigation and corruption trial by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Few expect the judges to drop the case, since the Supreme Court appointed the investigatory panel that alleged the Sharif family's wealth was beyond its means.

It further accused his children, including presumed heir Maryam, of signing forged documents to hide ownership of posh London flats.

The Supreme Court agreed last year to investigate the Sharif family's offshore wealth after the leaking of the "Panama Papers."

Documents leaked from the Panama-based Mossack Fonseca law firm appeared to show that Sharif's daughter and two sons owned offshore holding companies registered in the British Virgin Islands and used them to buy properties in London.

Sharif denies all allegations

Sharif, who became the prime minister of Pakistan for the third time in 2013, has denied wrongdoing and slammed the 254-page report by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) as biased and slanderous. He has also rejected opposition demands to stand down.

The prime minister's lawyers have been arguing that the JIT overstepped its remit, and disputed its findings.

Ejaz Afzal Khan, who heads the three-judge Supreme Court panel hearing Sharif's case, on Friday announced the hearings had been concluded by saying: "Judgement reserved".

However, Khan did not say when the Supreme Court would announce its decision.

Opposition parties believe Sharif is wobbling and expect the Supreme Court to deliver a knockout blow to his premiership by employing a little-used constitutional provision to dismiss a sitting official.

"From our legal perspective it's crystal clear: he can't survive this," said Shafqat Mahmood, a lawmaker and senior official with the opposition PTI party.