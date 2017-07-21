White House spokesman Sean Spicer resigned on Friday, ending a brief and turbulent tenure that made him a household name, amid further upheaval within President Donald Trump's inner circle. Although he resigned Spicer said in a tweet that he will continue his service through August.

While not a surprise, Spicer's departure was abrupt and reflected turmoil in Trump's legal and media teams amid a widening investigation of possible ties between Trump's campaign and Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Sarah Sanders was named as the new press secretary by her new boss, Anthony Scaramucci, at a White House briefing with reporters. Scaramucci, a former Wall Street financier, was named as the administration's new top communications official.

A Republican close to the White House told Reuters that Trump settled on Scaramucci for the job on Thursday and met with him on Friday morning to formally offer it to him.

After news of Scaramucci's hiring leaked, the official said, Spicer met with Trump in the Oval Office and basically "gave an ultimatum" that it was "him or me." When Trump would not budge, Spicer resigned, the official said.

The 45-year-old Spicer, a veteran Washington staffer, was parodied memorably by actress Melissa McCarthy on the "Saturday Night Live" TV comedy show for his combative encounters with the White House press corps.

Trump said he was grateful for Spicer's work in a statement, delivered at the briefing by Sanders.