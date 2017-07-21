ISLAMABAD — Gathered in hushed silence in Courtroom No 2 of Pakistan's Supreme Court, about two hundred people lean in, straining to hear Khawaja Haris Ahmed's arguments.

A portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Pakistan's founder, hangs over the three black-robed judges presiding over proceedings, as they quiz Ahmed on his client's family's assets, how those assets came to be held, and the minutiae of what amounts to "beneficial ownership."

Watching in rapt attention, are Khursheed Shah, the leader of the opposition in parliament; Siraj ul Haq, the chief of the opposition Jamaat-e-Islami party; and several other senior political leaders. The only sound, save for the sotto voce arguments of the counsel, is the frantic scribbling of dozens of reporters' pens.

This is where Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's fate will be decided.

And it is not looking good.

Panama Papers quagmire

The case against Sharif centres around the ownership of four apartments on London's posh Park Lane, located a stone's throw from Marble Arch and Hyde Park's Speakers Corner, valued at several million dollars.

In 2016, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) released 11.5 million documents leaked from Panama-based law firm Mossack Fonseca, showing vast amounts of wealth hidden by the world's wealthy elite in hundreds of offshore companies.

Among the documents were letters that showed that three of Sharif's children – Maryam, Hussain and Hassan – were listed as beneficiaries for three companies registered in the British Virgin Islands.

The documents showed that those companies were involved in deals worth at least $25 million. Crucially, one of the documents also showed that the companies were involved in a $13.2 million loan involving the London properties as collateral.

The so-called "London flats" had been at the centre of corruption allegations against Sharif since his previous two terms in office in the 1990s, but no direct link had previously ever been found showing that the apartments were owned by the family.

In November, the Supreme Court began hearings in a case seeking to establish whether Sharif had committed any wrongdoing in obtaining the properties, asking the family to establish a money trail that could account for their wealth. The Sharifs denied any wrongdoing, saying they could establish the source of funds to the sale of a steel mill in the United Arab Emirates. Along the way, the money was invested with Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al Thani, a Qatari royal and former prime minister of that Gulf kingdom, through whom it made its way to London, Sharif contends.

In April, the court, unsatisfied with the Sharif's arguments, ordered the formation of a high-level joint investigation team (JIT) to further probe the allegations. The JIT included members of the Pakistani military's powerful intelligence agencies. The military has ruled Pakistan for roughly half of its 69-year history, often displacing democratic governments through coups.

The JIT's report was damning. It cited documents obtained from the United Arab Emirates and the British Virgin Islands to contradict the Sharifs contention that the money for the London apartments was obtained legally. It asserted that it had obtained documentation through investigators of its own to establish that Prime Minister Sharif had, until as recently as a year into his current term, been the chairman of an undeclared offshore company in the United Arab Emirates.

Sharif's children are not exempted from the JIT's ire. At one point, through the testimony of a forensic document examiner, it claimed evidence submitted by Maryam, Nawaz's daughter and political heir apparent, was fake, based on the font that was used to draft it.

The examiner claims the font the documents were printed in, Calibri, had only been widely released to the public well after the date the documents are said to have been signed.

In summary, the JIT concluded: "Failure on the part of all respondents to produce the requisite information confirming ‘known sources of income' is prima facie tantamount to not being able to justify assets and the means of income."

"Forget the JIT"

And so the case returned to the Supreme Court, where judges are now pondering whether the JIT's evidence is grounds to refer the prime minister to a National Accountability Court for trial, or even to dismiss him immediately on the basis of Pakistan's constitutional requirements for all members of parliament to be "honest and trustworthy".

The third possibility, of the bench exonerating Sharif based on his defence that the JIT was biased and exceeded its mandate, is looking increasingly unlikely.

On Wednesday, in response to such an argument by Ahmed, Sharif's counsel, Justice Ijaz Afzal Khan remarked, pithily: "Forget the JIT."

Shortly after, as Ahmed entered another argument to contest the JIT's findings on technical grounds, Justice Azmat Saeed seemed to summarise the mood of the bench for hearing such a defence.

"We will end up in a never-ending spiral [if we question everything the JIT has said]," he said. "You should have placed your cards on the table [earlier]."

Sharif defiant under pressure

Prime Minister Sharif, for his part, remains defiant.