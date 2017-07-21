Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas said on Friday he was freezing contacts with Israel over the imposition of new restrictions at the Al Aqsa Mosque complex, a highly sensitive Jerusalem holy site, after deadly clashes erupted earlier in the day.

At least six people, three Palestinians and three Israelis have been killed as a result of the clashes caused by the restrictions on the compound.

Abbas said in a speech that the freeze would stay in place until Israel lifted the restrictions at the Haram al Sharif mosque compound, which Jews refer to as the Temple Mount.

Israeli authorities announced that the measures would remain in place.

TRT World's Muhannad Alami reports from Ramallah.

The Haram al Sharif or Temple Mount is central to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

It lies in east Jerusalem, seized by Israel in the 1967 six-day war and later annexed in a move never recognised by the international community. It is considered the third-holiest site in Islam and the most sacred for Jews.

"I, on behalf of the Palestinian leadership, announce... a freeze of all contacts with the occupation state on all levels until Israel commits to cancelling all the restrictions against our Palestinian people in general and Jerusalem and Al Aqsa Mosque in particular," Abbas said to applause from Palestinian officials.

Abbas called the restrictions "falsely presented as a security measure to take control over Al Aqsa Mosque".

His speech came after three Palestinians were killed and several hundred wounded on Friday in clashes between protesters and Israeli forces over the new restrictions at the holy site.

Worst bloodshed in years

Friday's unrest came after Israeli ministers decided not to order the removal of metal detectors erected at entrances to the Haram al Sharif mosque compound, following an attack nearby a week ago that killed two policemen.

On Thursday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to press for the removal of the metal detectors. Nickolay Mladenov, the UN special coordinator for the Middle East, appealed for calm and the White House called for a resolution. Jordan, the custodian of the holy site, has also been involved in mediation efforts.