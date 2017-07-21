German luxury carmaker Audi, a Volkswagen subsidiary, issued a voluntary recall of up to 850,000 diesel vehicles on Friday, saying it would help reduce engine emissions following a similar move by rival Daimler.

"Audi aims to maintain the future viability of diesel engines for its customers and to make a contribution towards improving air quality," the Bavaria-based manufacturer said in a statement.

Vehicles with affected engines would receive a free software upgrade that "will further improve their emissions in real driving conditions beyond the current legal requirements," Audi added.

The recall affects cars fitted with six- and eight-cylinder diesel motors meeting the Euro 5 and Euro 6 emissions criteria, Audi said, including some from parent Volkswagen and sister firm Porsche that are fitted with Audi engines. The free program will apply to Europe and other markets outside the US and Canada.

It had developed the offer "in close cooperation" with Germany's Federal Motor Transport Authority or KBA, it added.