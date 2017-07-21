Iraqi parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution declaring the killings of Turkmen by Daesh terrorists as a "massacre".

Turkmen lawmaker Niyaz Nimaroglu said that the resolution was unanimously approved by the parliament.

In June 2014, Daesh captured Tal Afar - located around 80km west of Mosul - and killed many Turkmen in organised attacks.

Tal Afar is a Turkmen-majority city in Iraq's northern Nineveh province, of which Mosul is the provincial capital.

On March 9, 2016, the terrorist group attacked Taza Khurmatu - located around 20km south of Kirkuk - with mortar cannons that reportedly included chemical weapons.

Three Turkmen were killed and hundreds of others injured in that attack.

Revenge attacks in Mosul

There are growing fears of revenge attacks by Iraqi forces against Mosul residents accused of participating in Daesh's operations, rights groups and residents said.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) says the civilians are being subjected to detention camps by Iraqi forces rather than being protected.

On Thursday HRW said that international observers have discovered an execution site in west Mosul where 17 men were shot after being blindfolded.

There is no evidence that Iraqi troops were directly involved. But residents say soldiers were there the night before, and intense gunfire was heard before they left.