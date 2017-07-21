WORLD
2 MIN READ
Britain stands with Japan to stop North Korea's nuclear threat
Britain Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson met his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida and discussed increase in foreign and security cooperation.
Britain stands with Japan to stop North Korea's nuclear threat
Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Japan's Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida attend their joint news conference after their meeting at the foreign ministry's Iikura guest house in Tokyo, Japan July 21, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 21, 2017

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Friday his country stands "shoulder to shoulder" with Japan in efforts to put an end to North Korea's nuclear and missile tests.

"We all need to increase the pressure on Pyongyang through diplomacy and sanctions, and that must include China using its influence to bring North Korea back to the negotiation table," he said after meeting his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida.

Johnson called North Korea's recent launch of its first intercontinental ballistic missile, Hwasong-14, in early July, "a reckless provocation."

Beyond shared security threats, the two officials confirmed the strong economic relationship between Japan and the UK post-Brexit.

RECOMMENDED

"We're leaving the EU but not leaving Europe," Johnson said, and that will allow Britain to continue to build its commercial and economic relationship with Japan. He noted the strength of both UK exports to Japan as well as Japanese investment in the UK.

Johnson is also meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the governor of Tokyo on day two of a three-day trip to Japan.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry says they are discussing increased diplomatic and security cooperation and the Olympics.

In the remainder of his trip, he is set to meet with Japanese business leaders for talks on enhanced trade and investment before travelling to New Zealand and Australia.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo