Child soldiers around the world, even if they have no agency in the matter, commit war crimes. But bringing them to justice is a complex issue.

Videos recently released by Daesh show how children as young as eight recruited by Daesh are shooting and butchering captives, and committing war-crimes without hesitation.

Dressed in black, they utter hateful words that mirror those of senior members of the terrorist group.

This brings an old debate that was largely relevant in some sub-saharan fragile nations such as Sierra Leone, to the surface.

"I was forced literally to kill my best friend as an initiation process into the army," a former child soldier from Democratic Republic of Congo Michel Chikwanine told The WorldPost. "That's something I will never forget, and I still fight with every single day.

But should children be held accountable for war crimes, and if so, how should they be prosecuted?

There's no real global standard

International law has failed to address the questions whether child soldiers should be punished for the atrocities they committed during an armed conflict, and distanced itself from the issue by prohibiting recruitment and use of children below the age of 15, leaving the decision to individual states.

However, the threshold for criminal responsibility in some countries is as young as six years old. This can easily give way to problems, especially in cases of international war crimes.

It's not just Daesh

Some children volunteer to be become a soldier, some are brainwashed, and some are threatened and drugged to be become soldiers.

"When you kill for the first time, automatically, you change," said Norman who was forced to fight for Ugandan warlord Joseph Kony. "Out of being innocent, you've now become guilty. You feel like you're becoming part of them, part of the rebels."