North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes are perceived as a growing threat to South Korea. The South's residents are, however, divided over the country's preparations in case the North strikes.

People living in border towns are constantly anxious while for those in the capital Seoul, it's business as usual.

The town of Pocheon in South Korea, just minutes away from the North's border is home to a US military firing range used for combat exercises.

It's a constant reminder that the two Koreas are still in a state of war.

To alleviate fears for residents, the city has eight underground shelters equipped for disasters, including a military strike and safety exercises are held frequently throughout the year.