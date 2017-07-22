A company in the United States is thriving by manufacturing typewriters, a product many thought computers and the internet would drive to extinction.

New Jersey-based Swintec says the typewriters appeal in the computer and interconnected age because they are social media-free and can't be hacked.

"When you turn a typewriter on you can't sit there for forty-five minutes and check your emails, you can't go on Facebook, you can't go on different programmes," said Edward Michael of Swintec.