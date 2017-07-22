As the successful conclusion to the US-led international coalition bombardment of —albeit at the cost of hundreds of Iraqi civilian lives—comes into sight, the international media have fallen prey to the belief that ISIS (Daesh) is on the verge of obliteration.

It is true that over recent months the group has lost vast amounts of territory as well as power in Iraq. However, the territorial defeat of ISIS does not mean the end of the group. It would be naive to imagine that ISIS could be exterminated in such a short period of time. The group has new plans for the future. In addition, it is still effective at reaching out to its sympathizers due to its ideology, as well as political grievances and further politicization of sectarianism in Iraq. All in all, the Sunni identity crisis is one of the biggest problems the country has.

The reason the group is now losing vast amounts of territory is simply that the international coalition is acting in a more coordinated way but the factors behind the rise of ISIS in Iraq are still present. The group's territorial retreat does not necessarily mean the end of the group. For this reason, the current situation cannot be understood without taking the wider political situation in Iraq into consideration.

ISIS has been losing power inside Iraq

According to London-based analysis firm IHS Markit, ISIS has lost more than 60 percent of its territory. Moreover, with the war in Syria, ISIS has become a more international organization due to its rhetoric of jihad. At the time of the US invasion of Iraq in 2003, precursors ISIS such as Al Qaeda in Iraq – many of whose fighters gave birth to the "Islamic State in Iraq" – were far more closed to the outside world.

Through using the rhetoric of jihad and successes in taking control of vast territories over 2013-2014, the group began to attract recruits and became a success story in a relatively short period of time.

Thousands of foreign fighters left their countries and joined ISIS ranks. However, for a while the group had not been able to recruit many foreign fighters due to strict border precautions taken by neighboring countries. Hence, participation in the group gradually decreased.

The heavy pressure it faces has also damaged its propaganda efforts. Additionally, the group is financially stretched, since it has lost petroleum-rich strongholds like Mosul. Furthermore, while it is losing ground it is also losing the taxes that it was collecting from people living under its rule. It is also not as effective as it was once was on social media.

The Mosul operation, which began in October 2016, has further deteriorated the group's capability. ISIS has lost Mosul. It also has lost the historical 850-year-old Grand al-Nuri Mosque. Iraqi Security Forces captured the ruins of the mosque. Security forces, as well as the Baghdad government, viewed this capture as a great victory, since Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS, declared his ‘caliphate' from this mosque.

In addition, we should stress that the group had resisted stubbornly in the city and inflicted heavy casualties on security forces. During the Mosul operation, ISIS used its most dangerous weapons—car bomb attacks—very efficiently in the city. The group conducted hundreds of car bomb attacks since the start of the operation. Dozens of these attacks are available to viewers through videos released by the group onto the internet.

The Iraqi security forces have lost hundreds of their members as well as many armored vehicles and tanks in these car bomb attacks. It is also worth noting that the security forces faced harsh resistance and were unable to advance towards the group's positions without the help of coalition airstrikes. The city has been going through difficult times. Airstrikes, car bomb attacks and urban fighting have turned the second biggest city in Iraq into a pile of rubble. In particular, car bomb attacks dramatically extended the duration of the operation.

In order to emphasize ISIS resistance inside Mosul, Lieutenant General Stephen J. Townsend, who commands the American-led task force that is fighting ISIS, described the war in the city as the most significant urban combat to have taken place since World War II.

Nevertheless, the last urban stronghold of the group in Iraq, has collapsed. Some people observing the military situation in Mosul say that the fall of the city will be the end of the Iraqi part of the ISIS ‘caliphate'. Yet, this is an underestimation of ISIS's ideology and power. As Mowaffak al-Rubaie, an Iraqi parliament member, has emphasized, people are missing one crucial point. Iraq faces an ideological challenge and this is more important than anything else.

It is known that ISIS has many fighters and sympathizers, worldwide, who are dedicated to its ideology. The political situation in Iraq still provides fertile ground for ISIS. Additionally, the group, unlike Al-Qaeda, does not refrain from showing its dissatisfaction with Shiites. It presents itself as the enemy of Shiites and the only true representative of Sunnis in the country.

ISIS returns to the desert

Despite all the military gains mentioned above, ISIS is still undermining security in the country. The group is aware of the critical military situation. Therefore, it has been preparing a day-after strategy, a strategy of remaining a territorial entity. ISIS, after suffering heavy casualties and losing vast amounts of territory, is retreating into the desert to plan its comeback. The desert is crucial for the survival of the group in the long term.

The retreat into the desert is temporary. The deserts of Iraq will function as the new military bases of the group. ISIS does not mind losing control over territory because it will always have its ideology. The fighters of ISIS believe that during the war they may face some challenges, but they believe that at the end of the war they will be the winners, since God has promised to make believers victorious.