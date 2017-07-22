Venezuelan soldiers on motorbikes fired teargas at hundreds of masked and stone-throwing youths in Caracas on Saturday during the latest protest against President Nicolas Maduro.

The Democratic Unity coalition had called a march on the pro-Maduro Supreme Court in support of alternative magistrates appointed by the opposition on Friday. But security forces blocked their way with armoured cars and riot shields.

Clashes ensued, injuring several people including student protester Wuilly Arteaga, who has become famous for playing his violin in front of security lines.

Paramedics attended Arteaga in the street as blood poured down his face, witnesses said.

"Repression is the only way this regime keeps itself in power," opposition lawmaker Luis Florido said at the march, blaming the Maduro government for the latest violence.