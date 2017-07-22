WORLD
1 MIN READ
Acid attacks on the rise in Britain
Acid attacks in the UK have risen over the past year. Jabid Hussain is one of the victims of such attacks and this is his story.
Acid attacks on the rise in Britain
Emergency response following acid attack on the junction of Hackney Road junction with Queensbridge Road, London, Britain July 13, 2017 in seen in this picture obtained from social media. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 22, 2017

In the UK, the number of attacks where acid is thrown at innocent bystanders is on the rise.

London delivery driver Jabid Hussain was washed down with water by police after having acid thrown at him. Jabid was lucky his face was protected by his helmet.

But others are not so lucky. In recent months, there has been a spate of acid attacks in the UK.

RECOMMENDED

According to the Metropolitan Police, there were 261 incidents in London in 2015, a number that rose to 455 incidents in 2016.

TRT World'sSara Firth has the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days