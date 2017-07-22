The US in 2015 urged its main Syrian ally to rebrand itself to avoid Turkish concerns and give the group a voice in Syria's future, the head of US special forces said on Friday.

"I was on the formative stage of the relationship with these guys," Army General Raymond Thomas told a security gathering in Aspen, Colorado.

"They formally called themselves the YPG, who the Turks would say equated to the PKK," he said. "So we literally played back to them that you've got to change your brand. What do you want to call yourself besides the YPG? With about a day's notice they declared that they were the Syrian Democratic Forces."

"I thought it was a stroke of brilliance to put democracy in there somewhere. But it gave them a little bit of credibility," Thomas added.

Name change aimed at legitimising PKK-linked group

The name change was vital to getting the group legitimacy in talks about Syria's future, Thomas said, noting that US special envoy Brett McGurk "was able to keep them in the conversation" after the rebranding.

"They wanted a seat at the table," Thomas said, "and because they had been branded as PKK they could never get to the table."

Thomas acknowledged that group will still have a "branding challenge going forward."