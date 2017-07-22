WORLD
Fresh violence erupts in village of Palestinian stabbing suspect
Latest clashes between Israeli security personnel and Palestinian protestors come a day after three Palestinians were killed and hundreds injured in demonstrations over metal detectors Israel placed at the entrance of the Al Aqsa Mosque compound.
Palestinian youths run from the path of an Israeli army bulldozer during clashes in the village of Kobar, west of Ramallah, as Israeli forces try to close the roads leading to the village. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 22, 2017

The Israeli military has said disturbances have erupted in the village of the Palestinian who is suspected of stabbing three people to death .

The military says about 50 people hurled rocks at Israeli troops in the West Bank village of Kobar as they were searching the home of the attacker.

Local residents threw stones and burned tires and soldiers fired rubber bullets and tear gas.

The attack came after three Palestinians were killed and hundreds injured in protests over metal detectors Israel set at the entrance to a Jerusalem holy site.

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman visited the site of the attack, the Israeli settlement of Halamish, and consulted with top commanders. Lieberman has said the attacker's home would be demolished swiftly as punishment.

SOURCE:AP
