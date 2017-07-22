WORLD
2 MIN READ
Erdogan hopeful of Africa's future despite current struggles
Speaking in Istanbul, at an International Congress Gala Dinner on Health in Africa, Turkish president Erdogan said Turkey wants to develop long-term business alliances on the continent with a "win-win" approach based on "mutual respect and equality."
Erdogan hopeful of Africa's future despite current struggles
Touting Africa's future, Erdogan said that despite its current troubles, Africa will leave its mark on the 21st century. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 22, 2017

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey never saw Africa as a "virgin continent" with resources ripe for exploitation.

Speaking in Istanbul at an International Congress Gala Dinner on Health in Africa, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey wants to develop long-term business alliances on the continent with a "win-win" approach based on "mutual respect and equality."

The president said that the last 12 years proved that Turkey's interest in the African continent was not a passing whim, adding that, "Our trade with all of Africa in 2005 was about $7 billion, but by 2016 this figure had risen to $17 billion."

"The Turkey-Africa partnership summit, meeting for the first time in Istanbul in 2008, and then in Equatorial Guinea's capital Malabo in 2014, showed the importance Turkey places on relations with the continent."

RECOMMENDED

Expressing hopes regarding Africa's future, he said that despite its current troubles, Africa will leave its mark on the 21st century.

In 2005, Turkey's official outreach to Africa gained new momentum when Erdogan, then prime minister, declared 2005 the Year of Africa, and Turkey was accorded observer status by the African Union.

In 2008, Turkey was declared a strategic partner of the continent by the African Union, followed by the "Turkey-Africa Cooperation Summit" held in Istanbul

Turkey currently has 39 embassies and consulates on the continent.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days