Russia's defence ministry said Saturday that its officials had signed a deal with the Syrian opposition at peace talks in Cairo on how a de-escalation zone near Damascus will function.

The news comes two days after the US announced it would halt its years-long programme to arm and train moderate elements within the Syrian opposition groups battling the Assad regime. Russia had long pushed the United States to end the programme.

"As a result of talks held in Cairo between Russian defence ministry officials and moderate Syrian opposition brokered by the Egyptian side... agreements have been signed on how the Eastern Ghouta de-escalation zone will function," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

The regime military declared a cessation of hostilities in Eastern Ghouta region, regime-run television reported.

It said the cessation began at 12:00 noon (0900 GMT) and any violation would receive an "appropriate response".

"Opposition stronghold" Eastern Ghouta

The opposition stronghold of Eastern Ghouta is in one of four proposed "de-escalation zones" designated in an agreement reached by regime allies Iran and Russia and rebel backer Turkey in May.

But the deal has yet to be fully implemented as disagreements persist on the monitoring mechanism for the de-escalation zones.

The most recent talks in Kazakhstan this month between Russia, Turkey and Iran failed to iron out of the details of the four "de-escalation zones."

Russia said that the sides have now signed agreements under which "the borders of the de-escalation zone are defined as well as the deployment locations and powers of the forces monitoring the de-escalation."

It said the sides had also agreed "routes to supply humanitarian aid to the population and for free movement of residents."