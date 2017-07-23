Mexico's most active volcano Popocatepetl has been putting on a daily show of fireworks visible from the capital 60 kilometres away.

Popocatepetl which means 'smoking mountain' in the Aztec language has been active since the mid-1990s.

But some significant eruptions last year have rocked communities living under the volcano's shadow.

"I remember when the volcano first became active again. We could see the lava moving towards our village in the darkness. It was terrifying," said Eduardo Gomez, a resident of Xalitzintla.

Geologists are in constant contact with the security forces and have an evacuation plan ready to implement at a moment's notice.

"We can tell a major eruption is going to happen as much as five days beforehand, and the evacuation operation will involve moving over three hundred thousand people," said Juan Carlos Garcia, Operation Popocatepetl Commander.