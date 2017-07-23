WORLD
Mexico's most active volcano keeps mountain town on edge
Mexico's most active volcano has been putting on a daily show of fireworks visible from the capital 60 kilometres away. But for those living on its slopes, it is a major cause for concern.
The image shows Mexico's majestic Popocatepetl volcano. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 23, 2017

Mexico's most active volcano Popocatepetl has been putting on a daily show of fireworks visible from the capital 60 kilometres away.

Popocatepetl which means 'smoking mountain' in the Aztec language has been active since the mid-1990s.

But some significant eruptions last year have rocked communities living under the volcano's shadow.

"I remember when the volcano first became active again. We could see the lava moving towards our village in the darkness. It was terrifying," said Eduardo Gomez, a resident of Xalitzintla.

Geologists are in constant contact with the security forces and have an evacuation plan ready to implement at a moment's notice.

"We can tell a major eruption is going to happen as much as five days beforehand, and the evacuation operation will involve moving over three hundred thousand people," said Juan Carlos Garcia, Operation Popocatepetl Commander.

"Entire motorways will be turned into escape routes, countrywide flights will be cancelled, and the military will be called in to make sure that as little damage as possible occurs."

It has erupted at least fifteen times since records began in the 16th Century.

According to reports, there are over 3,000 volcanoes in Mexico but some 45 of them are considered active.

TRT World'sAlasdair Baverstock reports.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
