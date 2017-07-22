WORLD
2 MIN READ
Siege and medicine shortage blamed for Gaza boy's death
Bahaa Radi, who was laid to rest on Thursday, spent his last few months in a hospital that was short of medicine and equipment due to siege on Gaza Strip by Israel and Egypt.
Siege and medicine shortage blamed for Gaza boy's death
The boy's relatives have accused Israel and Palestinian Authority for his death saying he wasn't able to get treatment on time. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 22, 2017

Relatives and friends of a Palestinian boy - who died from cancer and was laid to rest on Thursday - have accused Israel and Palestinian Authority for his death saying he wasn't able to get treatment on time.

Bahaa Radi spent his last few months in a hospital that was short of medicine and equipment due to the blockade on the Gaza Strip by Israel and Egypt.

"Bahaa was in a lot of pain. They tried taking him to a hospital outside Gaza. He needed an urgent bone marrow transplant in Israel but of course no one let him," one of his friends said.

RECOMMENDED

Radi's grandmother, who blamed Palestinian Authority for not helping Bahaa, said, "He said: 'grandmother come and say your goodbyes.' I asked him if he's ok, he replied, 'I'm dying, come say your farewells'."

TRT World's NafisaLatic has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days