England won their fourth Women's World Cup when Anya Shrubsole took six wickets to clinch a nine-run victory over India amid delirious scenes at a packed Lord's on Sunday.

The home side looked in danger of defeat as India chased down their total of 228-7, but an astonishing spell of seam bowling by England's vice-captain turned the game on its head in the most nail-biting of finishes.

India were coasting on 191-3 when Shrubsole took the key wicket of Poonam Raut, lbw for 86, and the inexperienced middle order collapsed to 219 all out in the 49th over.