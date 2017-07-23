POLITICS
5 MIN READ
Ecuador sells frogs to protect them from poaching
According to Ecuador's environment ministry, 186 of the frog species are at risk of becoming extinct due to poaching.
Ecuador sells frogs to protect them from poaching
View of a 'diablito' frog (Dendrobates sylvaticus) at the amphibian conservation center Jambatu, in the locality of San Rafael, southeast Quito on July 4, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 23, 2017

Poachers in Ecuador have long known the hefty prices their country's rare frogs can fetch. But now environmentally conscious firms are starting to sell the amphibians too — to try to save them from the black market and threatened extinction.

In San Rafael, just outside the capital Quito, the scientific company Wikiri is raising 12 species of frog. Some are native only to Ecuador, while others are at risk at disappearing from their natural habitat elsewhere.

After being raised in hundreds of terrariums, they are sent to Canada, the United States, Japan and various European countries for up to $600 each.

That high value "gives you an idea just how profitable that activity (frog poaching) can be," Lola Guarderas, manager of the facility, told AFP.

To illustrate her point, Guarderas showed a glass frog, with translucent skin through which its organs and beating red heart could be seen, as it moved along the edge of its container.

On the company's grounds — 5,000 square metres (54,000 square feet) made up of big gardens alongside a river — the frogs are reproduced in labs, so as not to affect local fauna.

They are then put into an "ethical bio-trade" circuit that is the opposite of the poachers' illegal smuggling and sales.

"It's totally different from the illegal trade in species, of those who go directly into areas to catch all (the frogs) they can to then export them, to the detriment of the animals in the forest," Guarderas said.

TRT World's Kerry Alexandra reports.

Breakthrough lab reproduction

As well as running the frog farm, she is a coordinator for the Jambatu Center, which researches and preserves amphibians, and is hosted by Wikiri.

Ecuador, a relatively small South American nation, is home to one of the biggest displays of biodiversity on the planet.

It holds more than 600 species of frogs, of which nearly half can be found only in the country.

According to Ecuador's environment ministry, 186 of the species are at risk of becoming extinct.

RECOMMENDED

Authorities have banned the capture and sale of all wild animals.

But that hasn't stopped the illegal trade from the Amazon — sprawled across Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Bolivia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Guyana and Suriname.

The activity is estimated to have brought in $1.3 billion for those involved between 2005 and 2014, ecological associations say.

Recently, the Jambatu Center announced something of a breakthrough: the reproduction in captivity for the first time of Atelopus ignescens, or the Quito stubfoot toad.

The black amphibian used to be widespread in Ecuador's Andean regions but was thought to have become extinct three decades ago -- until a tiny population was found last year.

Forty-three of the toads were taken to the Jambatu Center which, after several tries, managed to procure 500 tadpoles from one couple.

Illegal trafficking is 'big'

In total, the research facility works on around 40 species typically found in Ecuador or otherwise native to several other South American countries.

A dozen are offered for export, including the Agalychnis spurrelli, or gliding tree frog; the Cruziohyla calcarifer, or splendid leaf frog, with its striped yellow belly and long legs; and the Hyalinobatrachium aureoguttatum, which has a translucent body dotted with yellow spots.

Around 500 frogs per year are sold, adding to an annual flow from other Latin American countries that amounts to as many as 7,000, sent everywhere in the world.

The hope is to undermine the black market trafficking of the animals.

"Illicit trafficking in amphibians in the world is a very big activity," biologist Luis Coloma, director of the Jambatu Center, said.

That activity adds to other dangers faced by the frogs, some species of which risk sudden extinction as their habitat is wiped out by encroachment, pollution or climate change.

According to Ecuador's environment ministry, 18 frog species have already apparently disappeared, robbing the country of some of its rich biodiversity.

SOURCE:TRT World, AFP
Explore
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days