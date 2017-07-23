Syrian regime warplanes carried out several air strikes in the Eastern Ghouta area east of Damascus on Sunday, a day after Bashar al Assad's forces declared a cessation of hostilities in the area, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The British-based monitoring group said Saturday had been relatively calm after the ceasefire took effect with isolated incidents of shellfire.

On Sunday, six air strikes hit the towns of Douma and Ain Terma in opposition-held Eastern Ghouta, it reported.

There was no immediate comment from the regime or its forces.

The regime forces declared a "cessation of fighting activities" starting at noon on Saturday in besieged Eastern Ghouta, which has long been controlled by the opposition.

But no rebel group yielding influence in Eastern Ghouta said they had signed that agreement apart from one opposition group in Eastern Ghouta quickly welcomed the ceasefire.

A separate statement from Cairo-based political opposition movement Al Ghad, headed by Ahmad Jarba, said the agreement had been reached in Cairo, sponsored by Egypt and Russia and with the involvement of mainstream opposition groups.

There was to be a full ceasefire in Eastern Ghouta, no regime forces would enter the area and aid would be allowed in, it said.