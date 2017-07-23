Israel faced mounting pressure on Sunday over the installation of metal detectors at the entrances of the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem as a shooting at its embassy in Jordan raised further concerns after a weekend of deadly unrest.

It was not immediately clear whether the incident in Amman, in which two Jordanians were killed and an Israeli seriously injured, was linked to the dispute in Jerusalem, where tensions between Palestinians and Israelis have surged in recent days over the installation of metal detectors.

Police said earlier that the two Jordanians worked for a furniture firm and entered the embassy premises before the shooting to do repairs. Police did not identify the wounded Israeli, and few other details were immediately available.

"We have started a large scale investigation into the incident and ordered the prosecutor general to look at all the details," the police said in a statement.

Jordan has seen an outpouring of public anger against Israel in recent days, with officials calling on it to remove the metal detectors at the entrances of the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, referred to as Haram al Sharif or the Noble Sanctuary by Muslims and Temple Mount by the Jews. It is among areas of East Jerusalem that Israel captured in a 1967 war and annexed as its capital, in a move not recognised internationally.

Jordan, which is the ultimate custodian of the holy site, has also been involved in mediation efforts since clashes erupted on July 14 following a shootout within the compound in which three Palestinians and two Israeli policemen were killed. Israel installed metal detectors following the incident.

The metal detectors remained in place on Sunday and clashes between Muslim worshippers and Israeli security forces continued after prayers at the entrance to Jerusalem's Old City on Sunday night.

Security assessments

Palestinians view the tougher security measures as Israel asserting further control over the site. They have refused to enter the compound in protest and have prayed in the streets outside.

"Since the start of the events, I have held a series of assessments with security elements including those in the field," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the start of a cabinet meeting on Sunday.

"We are receiving from them an up-to-date picture of the situation, as well as recommendations for action, and we will decide accordingly."

Israeli minister for regional development, Tzachi Hanegbi, said the metal detectors would remain in place.

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, who has announced he was freezing contacts with Israel over the dispute, said Sunday this included the security coordination that has been credited with preventing wider unrest in recent years.